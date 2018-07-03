Man Charged With First Degree Murder After 8-Month-Old Baby Dies

The victim’s family shared a photo of her in the ICU shortly before she passed away.

A metro family is grieving the loss of an 8-month-old baby girl.

The mother's boyfriend, Michael Bradley, 22, is in jail accused of Amelia Grace Tuell’s death.

Bradley told detectives he was mad at the baby's mother and it was an accident. He was arrested and jailed on Sunday for child abuse.

The complaint has since been upgraded to first degree murder.

According to court documents, Bradley told investigators when he gets mad he blacks out and if he did anything to the baby he does not remember.

A crime scene outside the young victim’s Southeast Oklahoma City trailer left neighbors wondering.

“All I saw was one police car,” said Serila Garcia, neighbor. “And I did see a crime scene unit.”

Investigators were responding to the 8-month-old having trouble breathing. Police said Tuell was in the care of her mother's live-in boyfriend. The infant was rushed to Children's Hospital where doctors found severe trauma to her spine, stomach area and head.

“Mr. Bradley was taken to police headquarters where he was interviewed,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Subsequently booked into the Oklahoma County jail on one count of child abuse.”

Bradley told investigators he fell asleep and when he woke up to check on Tuell she was "slumped over on the floor, face down."

He said when he went to pick the baby up he "tripped over a baby gate."

Bradley told investigators he dropped the child and "might have fallen on top of the victim."

“It was the following day,” said Knight. “Again, which was yesterday that the child passed away.”

The victim’s family shared a photo of her in the ICU shortly before she passed away. The family said they want the public to know child abuse impacts not only the family but the community.

“It’s heartbreaking when it’s a baby because they’re innocent,” said Garcia. “Babies never deserve to go through any of this.”

The baby's mother was not home at the time of the alleged abuse. She told police she was at the store for an hour.