Judge extends housing for Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees

BOSTON (AP) - Hundreds of Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there for at least three more weeks.

Judge Timothy Hillman of Massachusetts' federal court granted the extension Tuesday. He says a restraining order temporarily blocking their evictions from the hotels will remain until at least midnight July 23, allowing them to stay until checkout time the following day.

The vouchers for evacuees displaced by Hurricane Maria last September were initially supposed to expire last Sunday.

There were about 1,700 families living in hotels Saturday, but the number was about 950 on Tuesday.

FEMA said it will comply with the order and notify hotels that the program has been extended, but said it has no further comment.

___

This story has been corrected to show that 950 families were living in hotels as of Tuesday, not 1,700.

