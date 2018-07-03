Asphalt Machine Falls On Worker Outside Tulsa Marriott Hotel - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Asphalt Machine Falls On Worker Outside Tulsa Marriott Hotel

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa rescue crews are responding to the Marriott Hotel at 71st and Wheeling after a person was killed in a construction-related accident.

TFD reports an asphalt machine fell on the driver. A witness tells News On 6 the injured worker had not been responsive since it happened.

The crew from American Asphalt was working at the Southern Hills Marriott when the accident took place around 10 a.m. 

The worker was trying to drive the machine onto a flatbed truck when the machine flipped.

We have a crew on scene and will be updating this story.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.