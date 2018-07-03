Asphalt Machine Falls On Worker Outside Tulsa Marriott Hotel

Tulsa rescue crews are responding to the Marriott Hotel at 71st and Wheeling after a person was killed in a construction-related accident.

TFD reports an asphalt machine fell on the driver. A witness tells News On 6 the injured worker had not been responsive since it happened.

The crew from American Asphalt was working at the Southern Hills Marriott when the accident took place around 10 a.m.

The worker was trying to drive the machine onto a flatbed truck when the machine flipped.

We have a crew on scene and will be updating this story.