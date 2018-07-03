Evacuations Ordered Near 41st And Sheridan After Ammonia Leak

Tulsa Fire Department has ordered evacuations of a three block area in Tulsa due to an ammonia leak. The area is from 41st to 44th at 70th East Avenue.

Police responded to a five-vehicle crash near 41st and Sheridan. Police said they all the sudden smelled ammonia and it nearly “knocked them off their feet.”

Residents in the area also said they couldn’t breathe.

Hazmat crews staged at the Home Depot at 41st and Sheridan.

NOW: TFD Hazmat team confirms they’re working some kind of chemical leak near 41st and Sheridan. About two dozen firefighters are stationed here in the Home Depot parking lot. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/7T5QjpIsqi — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) July 3, 2018

Firefighters said they are sending hazmat crews to 4470 South 70th East Avenue to take air samples to look for the source.