Marijuana industry leader criticizes Fallin over pot rules

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The leader of a new medical marijuana trade group in Oklahoma is criticizing Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin for not calling lawmakers back into session to pass laws regulating the industry.

New Health Solutions Oklahoma Executive Director Bud Scott described Fallin's announcement after last week's vote to approve medical marijuana as a "failure of leadership."

Fallin said before the vote she expected to convene a special session if voters approved the state question. But she reversed her position after consulting with legislative leaders, who indicated an unwillingness to tackle the issue before November elections.

Fallin spokesman Michael McNutt said Tuesday asking lawmakers to return to address a new and complex industry "is not realistic." He urged Scott and other industry representatives to work with the health department on new rules.

