New gas, cigarette tax rates go into effect in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - July marks the beginning of several Oklahoma tax rate hikes to raise more than $400 million for teacher salaries and other priorities identified by lawmakers.

Drivers have begun paying an extra 3 cents per gallon on gas and 6 cents on diesel fuel as of Sunday. The increases are expected to affect travelers during the July 4 holiday.

Lawmakers have tried to reach a deal on increasing tax rates to pay for a teacher salary increase amid the statewide teacher walkout. Democrats agreed to support legislation raising the cigarette tax rate when it was bundled with the gross production tax increase approved in March.

The oil and gas production tax has increased to 5 percent for the first three years of operation. Cigarettes are taxed an additional dollar per pack.

