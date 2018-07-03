Why they fight: US and China brawl over high technology

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...

Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.

Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.

(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...

Autopsies on two small children left strapped in car seats for hours in a closed vehicle have determined that the infant girl and her toddler brother died from exposure, and they suffered no trauma and had no drugs in their bodies.

(Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Pinal County Sheriff's office shows Brittany Velasquez. Autopsies on two small children left strapped in car seats for hours in a closed vehicle have determine...

An Indianapolis church has placed statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of barbed wired-topped fencing to protest the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.

(Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo shows statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of fencing topped with barbed wired on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis. The sta...

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says dental and vision coverage is being cut for nearly a half-million Kentuckians as a result of a ruling rejecting the state's Medicaid overhaul plan.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A federal judge says Kentucky can't require poor people to...

New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...

Tainted canal water appears to be the source of national food poisoning outbreak tied to romaine lettuce.

(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Thursday, June 28, 2018, U.S. health officials said tainted canal water appears to be the source of a national food poisoning outbreak linked to r...

Authorities say black tar heroin in Los Angeles may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause death, putting injection drug users at greatest risk.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Container ships wait to be unloaded at the Port of Oakland on Monday, July 2, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Trump administration on Friday, July 6, 2018, will start imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). Workers carry boxes of LED lights into a renovation site in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Barring a last-minute breakthrough, the Trump administration on Friday will start imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese impo...

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - To understand why the United States and China stand on the brink of a trade war, consider the near-death experience of American Superconductor Corp.

The company, known as AMSC and based in Massachusetts, was reeling after a Chinese partner stole its technology - the electronic brains that run wind turbines. The loss was devastating: AMSC's stock shed $1 billion in value, and the company cut 700 jobs, more than half its workforce.

"Attempted corporate homicide" is what CEO Daniel McGahn called it. In January, its Chinese partner, Sinovel Wind Group, was convicted in a U.S. court of stealing AMSC's trade secrets.

To the Trump administration, Sinovel's predatory practices are hardly isolated. Beijing, it charges, is orchestrating a brass-knuckles campaign to supplant U.S. technological dominance and over the next few decades make Chinese companies global leaders in such fields as robotics and electric vehicles.

According to a report by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Beijing's tactics include coercing American companies to hand over trade secrets in return for access to the Chinese market; forcing U.S. businesses to license technology in China on unfavorable terms; using state funds to buy up American technology; and sometimes outright theft.

Critics have long asserted that China runs roughshod over intellectual property rights. But President Donald Trump, who ran for the White House on a vow to force China to reform its trade policies, is the first U.S. leader to risk a trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

"We've been in a trade war for a long time, but we weren't participating," said Richard Ellings, president of the National Bureau of Asian Research. "We've awakened. ... This is a fundamental change. It's a historic moment."

Critics argue, though, that while Trump has picked the right fight, he has chosen the wrong weapon. They predict China will defy an array of U.S. tariffs set to take effect Friday and will retaliate immediately. And they warn that the escalating trade war will slow global growth and jeopardize the second-longest economic expansion in U.S. history.

Many analysts say the United States should have enlisted key allies like Japan and the European Union - which share U.S. complaints about Chinese trade policies - to impose unified pressure on Beijing. Instead, the U.S. is engaging in trade disputes with its friends over imported steel, aluminum and autos.

"There is no way to meaningfully influence Chinese behavior on intellectual property without coordination among like-minded advanced nations, and presently there is almost none," said Daniel Rosen of the economic research firm Rhodium Group.

Barring a last-minute breakthrough, the Trump administration will impose tariffs this week on $34 billion in Chinese products that have benefited from China's strong-arm policies.

Once Beijing responds with retaliatory tariffs, as it has said it will, the combat could escalate. Trump has said he is prepared to slap taxes on up to $450 billion in Chinese imports, or nearly 90 percent of the goods China shipped to the United States last year.

Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, has said the United States needs to protect its high-tech "crown jewels" from predatory Chinese practices.

The stakes go beyond the economy. Many of today's advanced technologies - the ability to collect and analyze vast amounts of data, for instance - have military uses.

"Today, the acquisition of a Silicon Valley startup or even a health care provider may raise just as serious concerns from a national security perspective as the acquisition of a defense or aerospace company," Assistant U.S. Treasury Secretary Heath Tarbert told Congress in April.

That's why the United States in January effectively blocked the acquisition of the money transfer service MoneyGram by China's Ant Financial. Concerns were raised that the deal would give China access to the financial records of millions of Americans, including members of the military.

The U.S. says the Chinese government blurs the lines between state and private companies by bankrolling deals like Geely's 2010 purchase of Volvo Cars and appliance manufacturer Media's 2016 acquisition of German robotics maker Kuka.

In 2017, Trump vetoed the sale of a U.S. semiconductor manufacturer to a Chinese investor as a threat to national security after Washington concluded the financing came from China's government.

U.S. officials see a threat in Beijing's long-range development plan, called Made in China 2025. The plan calls for creating powerful Chinese players in such areas as information technology, robotics, aerospace equipment, electric vehicles and biopharmaceuticals. Foreign business groups argue that Made in China 2025 is unfairly forcing them to the sidelines in those industries.

Whatever the reasons, China has been gaining traction. Stephen Ezell, director of global innovation policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation think tank, said China has raised its share of global output in 18 high-tech manufacturing industries from 8 percent in 2003 to 27 percent now. It is now the world's largest exporter of high-tech products.

Tim Tangredi, CEO of Dais Analytic in Odessa, Florida, supports Trump's aggressive moves, likening the U.S. tariff threat to America's "shock and awe" military campaign against Iraq in 2003.

About four years ago, Dais had lined up a Chinese company to help develop its business in nanotechnology that helps produce clean water. But the partnership imploded. Tangredi said the Chinese company persuaded a long-time Dais employee to defect with trade secrets.

"They just stole it, and they are using it against us," he said.

Tangredi said he hopes the threat of a trade war will force China to rethink its practices: "You've got to do something to get their attention."

___

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed to this report.

___

Follow Paul Wiseman on Twitter at https://twitter.com/PaulWisemanAP

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.