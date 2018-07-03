Contaminated heroin putting users at risk in Los Angeles - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Contaminated heroin putting users at risk in Los Angeles

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Alaskan husky helps rescue injured hiker near Anchorage

    Alaskan husky helps rescue injured hiker near Anchorage

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-07-03 21:28:08 GMT
    (Amelia Milling via AP). This Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo by Amelia Milling shows her with a 7-year-old Alaskan husky named Nanook, that is credited with helping rescue her when she injured was hiking a trail in the Chugash State Park east of east of ...(Amelia Milling via AP). This Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo by Amelia Milling shows her with a 7-year-old Alaskan husky named Nanook, that is credited with helping rescue her when she injured was hiking a trail in the Chugash State Park east of east of ...
    A 7-year-old Alaskan husky is credited with helping rescue an injured woman hiking a trail east of Anchorage, Alaska.More >>
    A 7-year-old Alaskan husky is credited with helping rescue an injured woman hiking a trail east of Anchorage, Alaska.More >>

  • Indianapolis church cages Holy Family in immigration protest

    Indianapolis church cages Holy Family in immigration protest

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-07-03 21:28:04 GMT
    (Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo shows statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of fencing topped with barbed wired on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis. The sta...(Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo shows statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of fencing topped with barbed wired on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis. The sta...
    An Indianapolis church has placed statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of barbed wired-topped fencing to protest the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.More >>
    An Indianapolis church has placed statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of barbed wired-topped fencing to protest the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.More >>

  • Judge extends housing for Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees

    Judge extends housing for Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-07-03 21:27:59 GMT
    Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.More >>
    Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.More >>
    •   

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say black tar heroin in Los Angeles may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause death, putting injection drug users at greatest risk.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says Tuesday it's investigating three suspected cases of wound botulism from heroin use.

The illness can be mistaken for a drug overdose and includes symptoms including drooping eyelids, blurred vision and trouble breathing.

Officials warn that contaminated drugs look the same as drugs that do not contain bacteria. And "cooking," or heating, the heroin will not kill the bacteria.

Botulism can spread between users who share needles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.