Oklahoma authorities probing after police fatally shoot man

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting after police say they fired at a man who charged them with a knife.

An OSBI news release says two Lawton police officers were dispatched to a "disturbance" call Tuesday at an apartment where a man came outside holding a knife. The release says officers tried to talk him into putting down the knife and used less-lethal tools to no effect.

The release says the man charged at the officers and cut one of them, and both officers fired. One officer was treated and released with multiple knife wounds. Both officers have been placed on leave per Lawton police protocol.

OSBI's investigation will be forwarded to the Comanche County district attorney for consideration of criminal charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.