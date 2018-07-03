Deputies: Remains Found May Belong To Missing Okmulgee County Ma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Deputies: Remains Found May Belong To Missing Okmulgee County Man

Posted: Updated:
Addison Waddell last spoke with family June 24th, and was reported missing two days later. Addison Waddell last spoke with family June 24th, and was reported missing two days later.
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Nicole "Nikki" Bain was arrested after they say she confessed to shooting and killing Addison Waddell. Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Nicole "Nikki" Bain was arrested after they say she confessed to shooting and killing Addison Waddell.
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Okmulgee County deputies believe they found the body of Addison “Add” Waddell.

Waddell was reported missing at the end of June.

The sheriff’s office said it received a tip that a landowner near Gun Club Road and 330 Road had found human remains.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is on the scene to identify the remains.

Waddell last spoke with family June 24th and was reported missing two days later.

In a news release, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Nicole "Nikki" Bain was arrested after they say she confessed to shooting and killing Addison Waddell.

Deputies say Bain was located Saturday and questioned Monday, July 2nd. They say she was the last person who had seen the well-known horse trainer and barrel racer.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
