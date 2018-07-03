Deputies: Remains Found May Belong To Missing Okmulgee County Man

Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Nicole "Nikki" Bain was arrested after they say she confessed to shooting and killing Addison Waddell.

Addison Waddell last spoke with family June 24th, and was reported missing two days later.

Okmulgee County deputies believe they found the body of Addison “Add” Waddell.

Waddell was reported missing at the end of June.

The sheriff’s office said it received a tip that a landowner near Gun Club Road and 330 Road had found human remains.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is on the scene to identify the remains.

In a news release, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Nicole "Nikki" Bain was arrested after they say she confessed to shooting and killing Addison Waddell.

Deputies say Bain was located Saturday and questioned Monday, July 2nd. They say she was the last person who had seen the well-known horse trainer and barrel racer.