Tulsa Business Debuts New Snow Cone Creation

Josh's Sno Shack has created a new fruity take on the classic snow cone.



About five years ago, Josh Juarez got the idea for a new product, blending fresh fruit and other ingredients, freezing it, then shaving the frozen block razor thin.



"What you get is a kind of melt in your mouth like frozen cotton candy almost," Josh said.



They call it Fresh Sno. They shelved the idea 'til they found the right indoor spot.

Now the idea has finally come to fruition at Josh's Mix on South Peoria. It’s a little hard to find but worth the hunt.

Josh’s Mix is open until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and from noon until 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July.