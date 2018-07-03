OSBI Labs Expect Increased Workload With Legalization Of Medical Marijuana

OSBI’s toxicology lab processes nearly all of the blood samples collected across the state.

State agencies continue to gear up for the arrival of medical marijuana, but some are worried about the impact on their budget. OSBI is expecting to require millions more in funding to function efficiently.

Scientists here process the kits faster than the national average, but that might not last for much longer.

“They’re able to get their work out in 16 days, may turn around to be 30 days before we get our results out,” says OSBI Criminalistics Director Andrea Fielding.

Of the 4,300 cases the toxicologists work on each year, nearly half of them already screen positive for marijuana. But as more states legalize, from 2007 to 2014 the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports there has been a 48% increase nationwide in DUI suspects with THC in their system.

Fielding says, “Marijuana impacts your psychomotor skills, your cognitive skills, and it does impair your driving if you take marijuana and then you get behind the wheel.”

Between the toxicology lab and OSBI's actual drug testing lab, the agency expects to need at least $3 million more to accommodate extra personnel and overtime, a conservative estimate based on other states.

Two of the toxicologist positions are funded by federal grant money, but OSBI will not be able to apply for more until next year.

“Don’t know if we’ll get it because every other agency in the state is probably going to see an increase as well,” Fielding says.

If the agency does get the money they need, they will likely look to their neighbors for help hiring.

“Luckily, we’ve got UCO across the street,” Fielding says. “They’ve got a phenomenal forensics program, so we have an opportunity to hire some of the best students straight out of college.”

OSBI expects to have a more concrete idea of budget impacts once the state health department releases its regulations on medical marijuana later this month.

