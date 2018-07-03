Charges Filed Against Pawnee County Woman Accused Of Killing Her Father

The Pawnee County District Attorney has filed charges against a woman suspected of killing her father.

Jennifer Starkey remains in a Tulsa hospital after deputies say she cut her own throat after the killing.

Investigators say she stabbed her father, James, to death on Sunday.

Deputies say Starkey has a history of mental illness and they’d been called to the home in the past.