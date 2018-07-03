Capital-Gazette employees to march in July 4th parade

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.

Two defendants have each pleaded no contest to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a fire at an illegally converted California warehouse that occurred during an unpermitted concert.

More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while threats and closures elsewhere in the U.S. West forced changes in Independence Day plans.

Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.

Staff from the Maryland newspaper where five employees were shot to death plan to walk in the Fourth of July parade in Annapolis.

Retired Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, has died.

Americans are reflecting on what Independence Day means as the country prepares to celebrate its 242nd birthday.

Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.

Why they fight: US and China are locked in trade brawl over high-tech industries of future.

Why they fight: US and China brawl over high technology

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Staff from the Maryland newspaper where five employees were shot to death plan to walk in the Fourth of July parade in Annapolis.

Mayor Gavin Buckley says the city invited journalists from The Capital newspaper to participate in the parade Wednesday evening. He says the city has received confirmation that some will be in the parade.

The mayor says he believes it's symbolic for the town, in terms of healing from the tragedy.

Buckley also says former employees of the paper are returning to show support and that anyone connected to the paper is welcome to walk in the parade to feel that "the city has their back."

The newspaper staffers will have a place of honor near the front of the parade.

