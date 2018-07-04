Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Carmen Cincotti, left, poses in a stare-down with defending champion Joey Chestnut during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3...
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Competitive eating producer and master of ceremonies George Shea participates in Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, i...
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Max Suzuki participates in Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in New York.
(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...
Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.More >>
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Sept. 20, 2010 photo show Associated Press photographer Alan Diaz in Miami. Diaz, whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018, ...
Retired Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, has died.More >>
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Maddie Scaletta, center, waits with friends for the start of rehearsals for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue their divisionsAmericans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.More >>
(Courtesy of Recep Seran via AP). This undated photo provided by Recep Seran shows his daughter Ruya Kadir. The 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party died Monday, July 2, 2018, two days after a man invaded the celebration and atta...
Little Ruya Kadir was a refugee in a strange land when she arrived in Boise at six months old.More >>
(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). People hold signs as they participate in the "Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants" march on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. In major cities and tiny towns, marchers gathered across America, mo...
Los Angeles has approved using a $10 million fund to provide legal help to children separated from their parents at the border.More >>
(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Floyd Champion, 77, counts money at his roadside produce stand in Alabaster, Ala., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. A big fan of President Donald Trump, Champion said he plans to spend July 4 selling watermelons, tomatoes and other prod...
Americans are reflecting on what Independence Day means as the country prepares to celebrate its 242nd birthday.More >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest.More >>
(Darren Lewis via AP). In this this photo taken Monday, July 2, 2018, and provided by Darren Lewis, a wildfire burns near Strawberry Reservoir, Utah. The fire is threatening a cabin that Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July...
More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while threats and closures elsewhere in the U.S. West forced changes in Independence Day plans.More >>
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week
