After criminal case, lawsuits loom in deadly warehouse fire

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

Americans are reflecting on what Independence Day means as the country prepares to celebrate its 242nd birthday.

(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Floyd Champion, 77, counts money at his roadside produce stand in Alabaster, Ala., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. A big fan of President Donald Trump, Champion said he plans to spend July 4 selling watermelons, tomatoes and other prod...

Los Angeles has approved using a $10 million fund to provide legal help to children separated from their parents at the border.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). People hold signs as they participate in the "Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants" march on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. In major cities and tiny towns, marchers gathered across America, mo...

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Little Ruya Kadir was a refugee in a strange land when she arrived in Boise at six months old.

(Courtesy of Recep Seran via AP). This undated photo provided by Recep Seran shows his daughter Ruya Kadir. The 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party died Monday, July 2, 2018, two days after a man invaded the celebration and atta...

On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue their divisionsAmericans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Maddie Scaletta, center, waits with friends for the start of rehearsals for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Retired Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, has died.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Sept. 20, 2010 photo show Associated Press photographer Alan Diaz in Miami. Diaz, whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018, ...

Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.

(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...

Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed legislation that will ban the sale of sunscreens containing two chemicals believed to harm coral reefs.

Why they fight: US and China are locked in trade brawl over high-tech industries of future.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). Workers carry boxes of LED lights into a renovation site in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Barring a last-minute breakthrough, the Trump administration on Friday will start imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese impo...

Why they fight: US and China brawl over high technology

After two men agreed to plea deals in a California warehouse fire that killed 36 partygoers, the focus will shift to lawsuits.

(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Attorney Mary Alexander, right, representing the families of victims of the December 2016 Oakland warehouse fire, speaks to reporters at a courthouse in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Two defendants, Derick Almena and Max...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Attorneys Tyler Smith, right, and Curtis Briggs, representing Max Harris, speak to reporters at a courthouse in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Two defendants, Harris and Derick Almena, each pleaded no contest Tuesday to 3...

(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This June 8, 2017, file photo provided by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Max Harris at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, Calif. Harris is one of two men expected to accept plea bargain pris...

(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo provided by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Derick Almena at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. Almena is one of two men expected to accept pl...

(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...

By PAUL ELIAS

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Relatives of people killed in a 2016 California warehouse fire say others besides the two men who agreed to plea deals are responsible for their losses.

They are suing the city of Oakland, the building's owner and Pacific Gas & Electric Co., alleging issues related to inspections and maintenance.

Derick Almena and Max Harris each pleaded no contest Tuesday to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the December 2016 fire at the illegally converted Oakland warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship.

Prosecutors say Almena rented the warehouse and illegally converted it into a residence and entertainment venue. Almena hired Harris to help collect rent and schedule concerts.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm investigators said they were unable to determine a cause of the blaze.

In court Tuesday, the judge read the name of each victim aloud at an emotional hearing, bringing tears from loved ones in the Oakland courtroom.

Prosecutors say the two defendants turned the warehouse into a "death trap" by cluttering it with highly flammable knick knacks and blocking the few exits in the poorly lit building.

Under terms of a plea agreement, Almena could be sentenced to nine years in prison and Harris could face a six-year term when a judge sentences them next month.

The men could have faced life in prison if convicted at a trial. Now, with good behavior, they are only expected to serve half their sentences after spending a year in jail.

David Gregory, whose 20-year-old daughter, Michela Gregory, was among the victims, said hearing the defendants say no contest was "some small sense of justice" but he was dissatisfied with the outcome.

"That's 36 lives, you know," he said outside court. "We wanted fair justice, and we didn't get it."

Parents and lawyers allege in the lawsuits that the Oakland Fire Department failed to inspect the warehouse annually as required. The lawsuit says inspectors would have discovered the illegal conversions.

Alex Katz, a spokesman for the Oakland city attorney, declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

Warehouse owner Chor Ng, who has never been charged, did not return a phone message Tuesday.

The lawsuits claim PG&E failed to properly monitor, inspect and repair electrical equipment that provided power to the warehouse.

PG&E said in a statement that it cooperated with the investigation and that a review of its record found no electrical problems at the warehouse in the 10 years before the fire.

