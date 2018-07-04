Tulsa Police Searching For 2 Involved In Attempted Armed Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Searching For 2 Involved In Attempted Armed Robbery

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking for two people involved in an attempted robbery.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to an attempted armed robbery at the Cimarron Apartments around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 04, 2018.

Officers were told the victim left his apartment to take out the trash and was approached by two men who demanded his wallet and phone.

The victims said he told the men he didn’t have anything on him, and that’s when he said one of the men hit him in the face a couple of times.

He told police he fought back and the other man pointed a handgun at his head. The victim said the man pulled the trigger but the gun wasn’t loaded.

The men ran from the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was injured by refused medical treatment.

Nothing was stolen.

