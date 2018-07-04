Report: Raymond Felton Agrees To One-Year, $2.4M Deal With Thund - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Report: Raymond Felton Agrees To One-Year, $2.4M Deal With Thunder

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Free agent guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN. 

The deal is reportedly offered at $2.4 million for one year. 

Felton's signing pushes the Oklahoma City Thunder past the $300 million threshold in terms of salary and luxury tax, the first NBA team to do so. 

Felton averaged 6.9 points and 2.5 assists in 82 games a year ago with the Thunder, according to ESPN.

