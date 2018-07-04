OKC Zoo Announces Death Of Pygmy Hippo, Francesca - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

OKC Zoo Announces Death Of Pygmy Hippo, Francesca

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the death of female pygmy hippopotamus Francesca, 26, on Wednesday, July 4.

Last week, Zoo veterinary staff said they conducted a full exam of Franny after caretakers observed decreased appetite, lethargy and signs of severe abdominal pain. During the exam, they discovered Franny had dental disease with possible bacterial infection and three teeth were removed. She was also treated for colic (severe intestinal inflammation) and IV fluids, antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs were administered.

Despite treatment, Francesca continued to decline displaying signs of severe gastrointestinal disease and blood analysis showed progressive kidney failure, according to Zoo officials. After undergoing several rounds of intensive care treatment to no effect, Francesca passed away Wednesday. The veterinary team will conduct a necropsy (animal autopsy) to determine the exact cause of death.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums reports median life expectancy for pygmy hippos is 26.3 years. Pygmy hippos are currently listed as endangered with less than 3,000 in the wild. 

Franny spent her first nine years at the Rome Zoo in Italy before relocating to the San Diego Zoo in 2000. Her arrival at the OKC Zoo in December 2017 was announced by Gayla Peevey, the singer who sang “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” at the Zoo’s annual Hippo Holiday Sing-Along. In 1953, Gayla’s popular song inspired a statewide fundraising drive encouraging Oklahoma’s children to donate a dime to buy the OKC Zoo a hippo for Christmas. It was a successful campaign that resulted in the Zoo’s first hippo, a Nile hippopotamus name Mathilda, arriving in time for Christmas that year. 

Wolee, a 43-year-old male pygmy hippo, also resides at the Zoo’s pachyderm habitat. Wolee has called the OKC Zoo home since 1999 and is the oldest pygmy hippo in a United States zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • OKC Zoo Announces Death Of Pygmy Hippo, Francesca

    OKC Zoo Announces Death Of Pygmy Hippo, Francesca

    The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the death of female pygmy hippopotamus Francesca, 26, on Wednesday, July 4. Last week, Zoo veterinary staff said they conducted a full exam of Franny after caretakers observed decreased appetite, lethargy and signs of severe abdominal pain. During the exam, they discovered Franny had dental disease with possible bacterial infection and three teeth were removed. She was also treated for colic (severe intestinal inflammation) an...

    More >>

    The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the death of female pygmy hippopotamus Francesca, 26, on Wednesday, July 4. Last week, Zoo veterinary staff said they conducted a full exam of Franny after caretakers observed decreased appetite, lethargy and signs of severe abdominal pain. During the exam, they discovered Franny had dental disease with possible bacterial infection and three teeth were removed. She was also treated for colic (severe intestinal inflammation) an...

    More >>

  • July 4 Events Across Oklahoma For Independence Day

    July 4 Events Across Oklahoma For Independence Day

    No matter what you have planned for Independence Day 2018, we hope you'll make it a safe one! We've put together some ideas for events and fireworks displays you could attend on July 4.

    More >>

    No matter what you have planned for Independence Day 2018, we hope you'll make it a safe one! We've put together some ideas for events and fireworks displays you could attend on July 4.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.