Attorney: Parents are in fragile state for asylum interviews

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed legislation that will ban the sale of sunscreens containing two chemicals believed to harm coral reefs.

Little Ruya Kadir was a refugee in a strange land when she arrived in Boise at six months old.

(Courtesy of Recep Seran via AP). This undated photo provided by Recep Seran shows his daughter Ruya Kadir. The 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party died Monday, July 2, 2018, two days after a man invaded the celebration and atta...

On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue their divisionsAmericans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Maddie Scaletta, center, waits with friends for the start of rehearsals for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who h...

New Jersey towns along a busy highway leading to the Lincoln Tunnel into New York City could see traffic jams when a bridge repair project closes a lane in each direction _ it's just not clear when.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018, file photo, traffic spirals up-and-down a section of Route 495 to the Lincoln Tunnel, in Weehauken, N.J., with the New York City skyline in the background. New Jersey towns along ...

Court documents say a 10-year-old Southern California boy was tortured for days, starved, beaten, dropped on his head and slammed into furniture before he died last month.

More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while threats and closures elsewhere in the U.S. West forced changes in Independence Day plans.

(Darren Lewis via AP). In this this photo taken Monday, July 2, 2018, and provided by Darren Lewis, a wildfire burns near Strawberry Reservoir, Utah. The fire is threatening a cabin that Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July...

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

After two men agreed to plea deals in a California warehouse fire that killed 36 partygoers, the focus will shift to lawsuits.

(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who h...

By ELLIOT SPAGAT and EMILY SCHMALL

Associated Press

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (AP) - Gabriel Canas, a bus driver from El Salvador who fled his homeland after members of MS-13 stormed his bus, did an initial screening interview for asylum under the worst circumstances.

He hadn't spoken to his 9-year-old daughter since the Border Patrol separated them two weeks earlier. And in that time, he had been moved repeatedly from one detention facility to another.

"The day I had my interview, I wasn't well because they'd taken my daughter away. I was worried sick. I didn't know where she was. I hadn't spoken to her," Canas told a judge at the Port Isabel Detention Center in Texas, where parents of many of the more than 2,000 children who were separated under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy await their fate.

His case illustrates an overlooked effect of the separations: Some immigrants complain that they stumbled through their first asylum interviews when they were deeply distraught over losing their children. The interviews can have life-changing consequences because they are critical to establishing why families cannot return home safely.

Not until a day after the interview did Canas learn through a lawyer what happened to his child. The asylum officer who conducted the interview issued a deportation order. On Monday, an immigration judge upheld it.

The judge cited new Justice Department guidelines that gang violence is not sufficient grounds for asylum. But Canas blames his poor interview and plans to seek another one.

Volunteer lawyers say parents are distressed about losing their children and having no firm date for when they will reunite, putting them at a big disadvantage when they meet with asylum officers from the Citizenship and Immigration Service.

The so-called credible-fear interviews at Port Isabel take place by phone within two to four weeks of a parent's arrest and last 45 to 90 minutes each, according to immigration attorney Jodi Goodwin. Getting an answer can take a week.

To clear the initial hurdle, asylum seekers must demonstrate a "significant possibility" that they can prove that they have been persecuted or have a well-founded fear of persecution on grounds of race, religion, nationality, membership in a social group or political opinion if they are returned home.

They are judged partially on the consistency of their statements to border inspectors at the time of arrest. Attorneys say many asylum seekers, usually speaking through translators, fumble their interviews by holding back on details that may help their cases.

The risks of the interviews don't trouble immigration hard-liners. Many of them see the asylum process as a joke, saying it invites fraud by migrants who exaggerate claims and exploit loopholes to get into the U.S. When legal groups talk about flubbed interviews or asylum seekers who need to be coached through the process, hard-liners see evidence that migrants are rehearsing from a script.

Harlingen immigration attorney Norma Sepulveda is representing a dozen parents detained at Port Isabel, including Canas.

"The first thing he said to the asylum officer was: Do you know where my daughter is?" said Sepulveda, who found the girl in Arizona after she was transferred there from Chicago.

After President Donald Trump ordered an end to the separations on June 20, border authorities generally stopped splitting up families for prosecution. But many at Port Isabel were arrested before Trump reversed course and are still separated. A federal judge in San Diego ruled last week that families must be reunited in 30 days, or 14 days if the children are younger than 5 years old.

Many of the parents have already been interviewed. Goodwin, who spearheads a network of volunteer lawyers, estimates that her attorneys had counseled about 210 separated parents at Port Isabel by the end of June. Most of them - about 150 - had already been through initial interviews.

Among those parents, more than half had talked to their children by phone. But they typically knew only that the children were in a government shelter and maybe the state or city where it was.

More than 3 out of 4 asylum seekers passed the screening from October to January, according to the latest published statistics. That approval rate may fall after Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to declare that domestic and gang violence are generally not sufficient grounds for asylum.

In Canas' case, the immigration judge cited the June 11 order from Sessions.

"It's not that I think that your fear is illegitimate," Judge Morris Onyewuchi said. "But the cops I must follow have ruled that gang extortion, gang recruitment are not grounds for asylum."

Citizenship and Immigration Services said it asks every asylum seeker if they feel comfortable proceeding and, if not, the interview is rescheduled.

"All applicants are asked about their health, to include their mental health and have the opportunity to discuss that issue as well as any issue that might impact their case with the interviewing officer. Our supervisors are directed to reschedule cases pending concerns that the applicant might have," the agency said in a statement.

The advocacy group Kids in Need of Defense sent volunteer attorneys to Port Isabel this week with the goal of counseling parents before their initial screening.

"We are talking to people who are distraught because they don't know where their children are and they're facing a complex, potentially life-or-death interview," said Wendy Young, president of the group. "To have to face a complicated legal proceeding when you're so focused on the safety of your child, I can't imagine what that feels like."

Canas, who was separated from his daughter at the Texas border, hopes to be reunited with her and to join his legal-resident parents and U.S. citizen sister in the U.S. His chances are poor, Sepulveda said, but he will seek a fresh asylum review.

"The purpose of coming here was to save my life and my daughter's life," he said. "That's all."

___

See AP's complete coverage of the debate over the Trump administration's policy of family separation at the border: https://apnews.com/tag/Immigration

