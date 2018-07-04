The Latest: Judging errors cast confusion at hot dog contest

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

Seattle bars and restaurants can no longer offer plastic straws and utensils under a rule that aims to reduce marine plastic pollution.

Seattle bars and restaurants can no longer offer plastic straws and utensils under a rule that aims to reduce marine plastic pollution.

The International Space Station got its first robot with artificial intelligence Monday, along with some berries, ice cream and identical brown mice.

The International Space Station got its first robot with artificial intelligence Monday, along with some berries, ice cream and identical brown mice.

(NASA TV via AP). In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on Monday, July 2, 2018, to deliver the first robot with artificial intelligence in orbit.

(NASA TV via AP). In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on Monday, July 2, 2018, to deliver the first robot with artificial intelligence in orbit.

A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time finding food as conservation land converts to row crops.

A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time finding food as conservation land converts to row crops.

(Sarah Scott/The Ohio State University via AP). This June 2015 photo provided by The Ohio State University shows a bee on a flower in Southwest Minnesota. A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time find...

(Sarah Scott/The Ohio State University via AP). This June 2015 photo provided by The Ohio State University shows a bee on a flower in Southwest Minnesota. A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time find...

Honeybees finding it harder to eat at America's bee hot spot

Honeybees finding it harder to eat at America's bee hot spot

A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.

A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...

Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after recently hiking up the price.

Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after recently hiking up the price.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles...

What's new for Amazon's Prime Day? Deals at Whole Foods

What's new for Amazon's Prime Day? Deals at Whole Foods

Why they fight: US and China are locked in trade brawl over high-tech industries of future.

Why they fight: US and China are locked in trade brawl over high-tech industries of future.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). Workers carry boxes of LED lights into a renovation site in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Barring a last-minute breakthrough, the Trump administration on Friday will start imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese impo...

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). Workers carry boxes of LED lights into a renovation site in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Barring a last-minute breakthrough, the Trump administration on Friday will start imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese impo...

Why they fight: US and China brawl over high technology

Why they fight: US and China brawl over high technology

A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.

A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist & billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist & billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...

On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue their divisionsAmericans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.

On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue their divisionsAmericans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Maddie Scaletta, center, waits with friends for the start of rehearsals for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Maddie Scaletta, center, waits with friends for the start of rehearsals for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Attorneys say parents separated from children are in fragile state for high-stakes asylum interviews.

Attorneys say parents separated from children are in fragile state for high-stakes asylum interviews.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who h...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who h...

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest.

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Max Suzuki participates in Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Competitive eating producer and master of ceremonies George Shea participates in Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, i...

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Carmen Cincotti, left, poses in a stare-down with defending champion Joey Chestnut during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3...

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest. (all times local):

2 p.m.

Judging errors cast widespread confusion over Joey "Jaws" Chestnut's record-setting 11th title at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Chestnut took home the Mustard Belt after downing 74 franks and buns in 10 minutes - two more than he did last year. Second-place finisher Carmen Cincotti ate 64.

But longtime announcer George Shea tells The Associated Press he noticed in real time that jurists measuring Chestnut's and Cincotti's intake weren't counting from two plates stacked with franks that the eaters were drawing from. The under-counted tally was then displayed on live TV.

Shea says both Chestnut and Cincotti were adamant about their scores, which were certified by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

He says new judges will be used next year.

___

1 p.m.

Defending champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut chomped down a record 74 franks and buns to take home his 11th title at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

The renowned competitive eater from San Jose, California, takes home the coveted Mustard Belt and surpassed the previous mark of 72 dogs and buns he downed last year.

The heat wasn't a factor; the National Weather Service put the temperature at 83 degrees with a heat index of 91 degrees.

Miki Sudo said after eating 37 dogs and buns that the heat may have slowed her down in winning the women's competition.

That didn't stop the Las Vegas eater from easily beating out second-place finisher Mischelle Lesco of Tuscon, Arizona, who chowed down 28 wieners and buns.

___

11 a.m.

Miki Sudo (MIHK'-ee SOO'-doh) downed 37 franks to win her fifth straight title in the women's competition of the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

The Las Vegas competitor fell short of the 41 hot dogs she consumed last year but still beat out second-place finisher Michelle Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona. Lesco chowed down 28 wieners and buns.

Thousands of attendees braved 83-degree temperatures and a heat index of 91 degrees to witness the annual July Fourth competition on the Coney Island boardwalk.

Ten-time winner Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will confront 20 other men during the men's competition later Wednesday for the coveted Mustard Belt.

Sudo was a fan favorite, drawing big cheers from the crowd during her performance, which was slightly delayed after she requested new water to soak her buns.

___

12:05 a.m.

It's frankly amazing.

Chowdown champions will face off Wednesday at Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, where the men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

Ten-time winner Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will confront 20 other men on New York's Coney Island boardwalk. He set the record last year.

Miki Sudo (MIHK'-ee SOO'-doh) is seeking a fifth women's title in a row. The 19-woman field includes record-holder Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas.

Sudo downed 41 franks and buns last year. Thomas' record is 45, but she managed 30 last year.

The event attracts thousands of in-person spectators and is televised on ESPN.

Last year, animal rights activists tried to unfold a banner amid the crowd. Five protesters were taken into custody for questioning and released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.