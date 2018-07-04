Clarification: Renewable Energy Mandate story

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox New...

Prominent charter school supporters are dishing out campaign money, as key state governor election races have now begun in earnest.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

Large wildfires are growing across the American West, keeping thousands of people out of their homes for the July 4 holiday and forcing some strict bans on fireworks to prevent new fires.

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). The Spring Creek Fire continues to burn in Costilla County on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in La Veta, Colo. More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of ot...

The International Space Station got its first robot with artificial intelligence Monday, along with some berries, ice cream and identical brown mice.

(NASA TV via AP). In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on Monday, July 2, 2018, to deliver the first robot with artificial intelligence in orbit.

A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time finding food as conservation land converts to row crops.

(Sarah Scott/The Ohio State University via AP). This June 2015 photo provided by The Ohio State University shows a bee on a flower in Southwest Minnesota. A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time find...

The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she doesn't regret moving from California to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist & billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...

PHOENIX (AP) - In a story July 4, The Associated Press reported that Arizona Public Service Co. anticipates utility bills will rise 6 to 14 percent under a proposed ballot measure. That estimate is on a per year basis.

A new version is below:

___

Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona's largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in the sun-drenched state, setting up a political fight over a measure funded by a California billionaire.

Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona aims to ask voters whether they want the state Constitution to require half of Arizona's electricity come from renewable sources like wind and solar by 2030. The group plans to file more than 225,000 signatures Thursday get the question on the November ballot.

Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer is financing the initiative through his NextGen Climate Action group, which supported similar efforts in Nevada and Michigan. But only the Arizona measure spawned a political battle, with the Republican-controlled Legislature passing a rule to help insulate utilities and the parent company of the state's largest electricity provider bankrolling opposition messaging.

Steyer, known for climate advocacy as well as his push to impeach President Donald Trump, says he's backing the proposal because of the benefits it will bring to Arizona.

"It actually will lead to lower costs and save a lot of money for consumers," Steyer said. "It leads to clean air and a lot better health outcomes for Arizonans, and it should create literally tens of thousands of jobs in the state of Arizona. So it's hard to understand why these people are fighting it."

Supporters of the initiative say Arizona hasn't taken advantage of its role as the sunniest state in the nation to develop more solar energy, saying it derives just 6 percent of its energy from solar.

Arizona Public Service Co. says the proposed constitutional amendment will cause customers' utility rates to skyrocket and harm reliability.

Its parent company, Pinnacle West Capital Corp., funneled $1.18 million to Arizonans for Affordable Energy to oppose the initiative in the first three months of the year. Multiple chambers of commerce, Tucson Electric Power and Chicanos Por La Causa also oppose it.

"Everyone supports renewable energy," said Matthew Benson, spokesman for the utility-funded opposition initiative. "The question is whether we are going to have an Arizona plan that is created and implemented by Arizona leaders and officials, or whether we're going to have a plan crammed down our throats by a political activist from California."

Campaign finance records show Steyer's group gave $750,000 in cash and more than $200,000 in goods and services to the renewable energy campaign.

Opponents have used the #StopSteyer hashtag in the run-up to Thursday's deadline for petition signatures. Legislative Republicans also cast him as an "out-of-state billionaire" when they passed a law that limits the cost of not complying with renewable energy mandates.

Steyer disagrees that he's dictating policy. The National Resources Defense Council, Mi Familia Vota, and various in-state health and climate groups have endorsed the initiative as a way to bring more renewable energy to Arizona.

"When concentrated corporate interests put themselves and their bottom line ahead of the people, I don't like that," Steyer said. "And that's what I suspect is happening here. And I think the people of Arizona should be asked what they think, and that's what we're trying to enable."

Arizona is one of three states where the billionaire's NextGen Climate Action group pushed ballot initiatives for higher renewable energy standards. Nevada's measure hasn't drawn the same uproar, and the effort in Michigan ended after two utilities decided to increase investments in renewable energy.

Benson says Arizona is different partly because of the numbers - the Michigan initiative had a 30 percent renewable mandate compared with 50 percent in Arizona. The Arizona Corporation Commission already requires electric utilities to generate 15 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2025.

APS also warned that the initiative's higher renewable standard would force its nuclear power plant to close. Nuclear wouldn't count toward the 50 percent mandate, and APS says its Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station is the largest electricity producer in the U.S.

Jeff Burke, APS director of resources planning, says customers would see 6 to 14 percent per year increases on their bills if the company is forced to ratchet up renewable use ahead of schedule.

"We continue to add renewables to our system, but they have to make sense," Burke said. "It's not really about a target, it's about what makes sense for our customers' usage and what makes rates affordable and what keeps our system reliable."

Thirty-two states with renewable standards didn't have, on average, a correlated rate increase, according to Wesley Hersche, an associate director of research with Arizona State University's Global Security Initiative.

"These issues involve a complex interaction of factors, and we should be careful not to oversimplify things," Hersche wrote in April. "But renewable energy technologies such as solar, wind, and battery storage have become so cheap recently that this finding is not all that surprising."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.