OKC Man Accused Of Molesting 5-Year-Old Immigrant Girl

A southeast Oklahoma City man is accused of taking out ads offering a safe haven for illegal immigrants. But police said in at least one case he molested one of the children in his care.

Police said an illegal immigrant staying with 59-year old Jose Benites saw him molesting her 5-year old daughter in his home on Southeast 20th Street in Oklahoma City. She was afraid to call police because of her immigration status, but she called her pastor at a church down the street and he called authorities.

Moses Sosa went to church with the woman. According to Sosa, Benites kept her "like a slave."

"She used to work in the mornings for him and do whatever he wants. Everything. We thought that was his wife but no. She just do everything for him," Sosa said.

Lenzy Myers lives right across the street and her children used to play with the 5-year old victim. She’s afraid Benites has done this before.

"We saw different women that he was letting stay with him at his house and I said to my husband it's weird that it's always women and children," Myers said.

News 9 knocked on Benites’ door. No one answered and the windows are all covered with curtains or old doors.

"Now I'm wondering has he been watching my kids? You know what I'm saying?” Myers said, “Yeah. I want him out of the neighborhood. That would be best."

Sosa added, "That's a monster. He's taking advantage of people that can't call the police. And kids."

Benites is free right now on 15-thousand dollars bond.