Oklahoma's SoonerCare Starting Refund Program For Failed Medicat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma's SoonerCare Starting Refund Program For Failed Medications

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

As healthcare costs continue to rise Oklahoma will soon become the first state allowed to negotiate with drug-makers if their medicine doesn't work.

In March, the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority submitted a state plan amendment proposal to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Last week they announced that they have received the go-ahead to start a program asking drug companies for reimbursement if a drug doesn't help patients.

“In essence, this means that if a drug does not perform as claimed, the manufacturer will rebate the cost of the drug or another negotiated amount. For example, if a drug claims to keep people out of the hospital and doesn't, the manufacturer may be liable for the cost of the hospitalization,” said OHCA Pharmacy Director Nancy Nesser.

According to OHCA drug companies won’t be required to take part in the program. The agency has initiated talks with 20 companies of which 10 are currently actively engaged in discussions or are in contract negotiations.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.