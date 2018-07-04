Setback For Recovery Efforts After Faulty Drainage Line Leaks Into Tar Creek

Photo of chat piles in the area around Tar Creek left behind from mining operations.

The City of Miami is repairing a faulty drainage line that leaked compost liquid into Tar Creek.

State inspectors say the spill turned the creek dark for about two miles, killing thousands of fish.

Tar Creek is a superfund site that is still in the recovery process after decades of contamination from zinc and lead mining.

The drainage line leak is unrelated, but inspectors are calling it a setback.