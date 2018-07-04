Atoka County Boy Flown To Hospital After Copperhead Bite

An Atoka County boy is expected to make a full recovery after he was bitten by a copperhead snake.

The family says Eddie Harris was digging for fishing worms at his grandpa's house in Caney when the snake attacked.

The fire chief says Eddie's sisters stayed by his side until the ambulance came. The medical helicopter had to interrupt a high school baseball practice to pick up the six-year-old victim.

"High school boys were practicing ball, and so we had to get them off of the ball field and we landed the helicopter right there on the 3rd baseline and loaded the child up and they flew out from there," said Fire Chief Michael Harkey

Eddie was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.