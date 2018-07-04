Truck Loaded With Equipment Stolen From Claremore Special Olympi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Truck Loaded With Equipment Stolen From Claremore Special Olympics Team

Posted: Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A team of Special Olympics athletes are pleading for the community's help after someone stole all of their equipment along with their coach’s truck.

For the Wildcats, softball is much more than just a game, it's a huge part of their lives and they need their equipment back so they can keep competing.

"Athletes are people with disabilities or people with impaired abilities but they have abilities that are outstanding," said Coach Nathan Win.

The group has grown so much over the years that they now have three teams who play softball for fun and competitively as often as they can.

"Makes me happy and proud to be a Wildcat," said Coach Win.

On Tuesday someone stole Coach Win's truck from a driveway and to make things worse it was packed with the Claremore Wildcats gear.  

"Inside that vehicle was everything that belonged to that team, personal information belonging to the players that they used for entries, their equipment, their brand-new jerseys," said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.

"I love my truck, but it's used pretty much exclusively for this team and has been since we have grown to the size we are," said Coach Win. "The truck contains things that mean nothing to someone else."

Now the crew is pleading for the communities help in bringing those items back home.

"It makes me feel sad and upset and we need everybody to help us find this pickup truck and return it an help us out. Help the Wildcats and we would appreciate it," said Coach Win.

