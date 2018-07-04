New Murals Planned For Downtown Tulsa

The City of Tulsa has quite a story to tell, and it’s being told through murals on the sides of city buildings.

“The city sees that they need to support the arts in order to grow and the younger generation is really putting in the work to make that happen,” said Justin Baney from Clean Hands.

For Baney, empty walls are a perfect canvas.

“Not just our murals,” he said. “Tulsa is full of talented artists.”

Just a block away from the mural at fire station number one is the old KOTV building. When part of the building, including the studio, was torn down, a mural was painted on a remaining wall.

“It is inspired from old signage, mostly graffiti-esque, inspired by graffiti from back in the day,” said Baney.

The happenings of “back in the day” are exactly what Ryan Rhoades wants to highlight in a community mural under the overpass just outside of Cain’s Ballroom.

His project, Bridging the Gap, hopes to highlight Tulsa’s history through a large mural installation.

“Art should make you both comfortable and uncomfortable at the same time and some of the tales we have to tell in Tulsa have a good side and a dark side,” said Rhoades. “Our diversity is just growing and I think this would be a great way for us to make everyone feel comfortable in this spot.”

It isn’t just outdoor space. Clean Hands just finished a mural inside a storage unit facility near 51st and Peoria.