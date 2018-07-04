BAPD Officers Get Rematch After Loss To Family On Memorial Day

A family served Broken Arrow police a holiday rematch on the Fourth of July.

On Memorial Day, police responded to a child accidentally dialing 911.

When they arrived, they found a family playing volleyball and joined in.

“We spanked them,” said Stephanie Gray. “We spanked them pretty good, so I was like, ‘Hey, they weren’t ready. They were in full gear, everything,’ so I was like, ‘let’s have a rematch.’”

During Wednesday’s rematch, the Broken Arrow police were spanked again, but everyone involved seemed like they had a great time.