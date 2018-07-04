Water Rescue At Lake Oologah

Two people are safe after a tubing mishap on Oologah Lake.

Rescue crews says the people were tubing on the lake when the rope snapped and they fell off of the tube.

They say the people in the boat were going to loop around and pick them up, but the boat ran out of gas.

The two people in the water reportedly floated away, out of sight of the disabled boat.

Fire rescue crews located the two and were able to reunite them with the group on the boat.

Rescuers say the boat was towed to the marina, where it was refueled.

They say the tubers were wearing life jackets and were not injured.