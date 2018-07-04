Family Mourning Loss Of Man Killed In Hit & Run, Tulsa Police Searching For Driver

Police say the truck involved in the hit-and-run was similar to these, but they aren't sure if it was single or extended cab.

Tulsa police and a grieving family are hoping someone can help find a hit-and-run driver.

A man was hit by a pickup near 71st and Riverside on the night of June 23rd.

Police say the driver left the scene and the man died of his injuries.

Officers say they have some information about the truck, but not who was driving.

The family of the victim, 32-year-old Max Ernst, didn’t know that he had been killed for the several days it took to identify him and find his family.

Ernst’s cousin, Cindy James, says what she remembers most about her first cousin is his smile.

“It’s been really hard, all of this, for those many days nobody knew,” said James. “How can someone do that to another person? We just can’t get our heads around it.”

In the days since, the family has made plans for a funeral, but James had not been to the site where her cousin died until July 4th. She wanted to see it for herself, hoping it would help.

Ernst was from Sapulpa and had six brothers and sisters, but he had struggled and was sometimes homeless.

Police say the driver who killed him was in a dark-colored truck that’s likely a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado. They say they aren’t sure, however, if it’s a single or extended cab.

They say the pickup should have damage on the front driver’s side.

Ernst’s family hopes someone will help find that truck.

“That somebody saw something and will come forward and this person won’t be able to do it to anybody else,” said James.

The family plans to have a vigil this Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at 71st and Riverside.

The funeral is not until the 21st and they hope by then to have more answers.