Trump urges ouster of senator he blames for derailing VA nod

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

An erratic wildfire charging through dry land near the Colorado ski town of Aspen has destroyed three homes and forced people to flee in the middle of the night.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). A plane drops fire retardant on homes in the area of Basalt, Colo., Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Lake Christine Fire.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox New...

Prominent charter school supporters are dishing out campaign money, as key state governor election races have now begun in earnest.

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

Police say they believe a man charged with killing five people in a Maryland newsroom sent a card to a journalist he harassed for years.

(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo released by the Anne Arundel Police, Jarrod Warren Ramos poses for a photo in Annapolis, Md. Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson says the letter arrived Thursday, July 5, a...

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

By CATHERINE LUCEY and MATT VOLZ

Associated Press

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - In a campaign stop that was both political and personal, President Donald Trump targeted Democrat Jon Tester on Thursday in a bid to get more Republicans elected to the Senate but also to punish the lawmaker he blames for derailing his nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Appearing in a state he dominated in 2016, Trump cast Tester as a "liberal Democrat," railing against his voting record on issues like abortion, immigration and taxes. While Tester opposed Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, and the Republican tax bill, he also took flak from the left for a bill easing the rules on banks.

Tester tried to counter Trump's visit by taking out a full-page ad Thursday in more than a dozen newspapers across the state thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

Trump rallied in Great Falls to boost the candidacy of Tester's Republican challenger, state Auditor Matt Rosendale, who is seeking to deny Tester a third term and give Montana an all-Republican congressional delegation. The president has made the Montana race a priority as he hopes to help Republicans tighten the party's hold on the Senate. He welcomed Rosendale onto the stage, calling him a "very special person."

"You deserve a senator who doesn't just talk like he's from Montana. You deserve a senator who actually votes like he's from Montana," Trump said.

In the crowded arena, Trump made clear the campaign stop was personal as he lamented the failed nomination of White House physician Ronny Jackson to lead the VA. Trump blamed Tester for "shameful dishonest attacks on a great man, a friend of mine."

Tester is one of 10 Democrats running in states Trump won in 2016. Trump singled out Tester in April, saying the farmer from Big Sandy "will have a big price to pay" for releasing allegations against Jackson that included drunkenness, overprescribing medication and fostering a hostile work environment. Jackson denied the claims but withdrew his nomination. The Pentagon is investigating.

"Tester said things about him that were horrible and they weren't true," Trump said. "And that's probably why I'm here. Because I won Montana by so many points, I don't have to come here."

He repeated slams on key Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a possible 2020 presidential challenger, and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who has called for Trump's impeachment for more than a year. And Trump also returned to the themes of his presidency, stressing his hard-line immigration policies, his support for law enforcement and his economic policies.

"If you want to protect your families and your community, then you have no choice," Trump said. "You have to vote for Republicans."

Trump launched a similar attack on Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., last week, labeling her a "liberal" though she is considered a moderate and one of the least reliably partisan Democratic votes in the Senate.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., received deafening applause as he opened his father's rally, quickly going on the attack against Tester and welcoming Montana Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte onto the stage.

Tester, in his ad, sought to undermine Trump's efforts to boost Rosendale by pointing out that he and the president agree on several issues.

"Welcome to Montana, and thank you President Trump for supporting Jon's legislation to help veterans and first responders, hold the VA accountable, and get rid of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government," the ad read.

The Tester campaign also planned a statewide radio ad campaign to run through the weekend touting his bills that Trump has signed.

Hundreds of people began lining up outside the arena a full eight hours before Trump was scheduled to speak. The number swelled to thousands by midday. Mechanic Shane Hegle said he drove 120 miles (195 kilometers) from his Cut Bank Home to be among the first in line.

Hegle said he voted for Tester in past elections but was undecided this time. Trump's message will influence his decision, he said.

"This is going to help a bunch," Hegle said. "I'll see what Trump has to say and how he delivers his magic words."

Montana is the latest stop on Trump's midterm campaign tour, designed to boost Republicans and advocate for his first 18 months in office. He is expected to travel throughout the summer.

Montana, which elects both Republicans and Democrats to statewide office, strongly supported Trump in the 2016 presidential election, leading both Senate candidates to compete for Trump supporters. Rosendale said he'll back Trump's agenda, while Tester said he'll support the president when it's in the state's interests and oppose him when it's not.

Tester planned to spend Thursday listening to farmers' and business owners' concerns about Trump's import tariffs, spokeswoman Marnee Banks said.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to delete an erroneous reference to Jackson being Trump's first Veterans Affairs nominee.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.