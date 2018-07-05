Patchy Fog, Fireworks Smog Greet NE Oklahomans

Temps are close to the local dew point this morning and some patchy fog will be possible. In communities that had fire work displays last night, you may also find some smoke trapped by the inversion for a few of the early morning hours.

A few scattered showers or storms may occur today across southeastern and eastern Oklahoma but most of area around the metro should remain in the very low category for any precip. Highs this afternoon will be slightly warmer than yesterday but only by a degree or two. The heat index will remain around 100 to 103 but should also remain below heat advisory criteria for most locations.

The mid-level ridge is slowly migrating westward and will allow a weak boundary to move across the area later this afternoon or this evening with north winds and slightly cooler for the weekend. Later tonight into Friday, a few more scattered showers and storms will become possible with some energy moving across the Missouri Valley and along the eastern side of the ridge.

The coverage is expected to remain somewhat sparse but there will be some scattered storms during this period. Severe weather is not expected due to the weak shear.

Later Friday night into Saturday morning most of the showers and storms that do manage to form will begin to focus along the Red River Valley or also across extreme western OK. This should mean mostly dry and warm weather for northeastern OK Saturday afternoon and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A slug of lower dew point temps will arrive Saturday night into Sunday and should offer some pleasant weather Sunday into Monday before the moisture quickly returns Tuesday and Wednesday along with a few scattered showers and storms. Some model projections drop the dews into the upper 50s by Sunday morning which would lead to some nice feeling weather for the afternoon and into Monday morning.

After we deal with increasing moisture and the low chance for a few showers or storms Tuesday and Wednesday, the mid-level ridge of high pressure is expected to center upon the state by the middle of next week before moving east by the end of the week. These features would bring higher heat and humidity back to our area for Thursday and Friday. The EURO, however, brings another front into the state next weekend. We’ll wait for a while to take the bait on that one!

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

