DUI Driving Suspect Rams Into Tulsa Police Car

Tulsa Police arrested a man they say hit a police car, backed up and ran into another vehicle Wednesday night. Officers booked the man on several charges including driving under the influence.

Officers had stopped on 11th Street near Highway 169 around 11 p.m. July 4th to help a disabled vehicle. Someone had broken down, and a Good Samaritan had stopped to use some jumper cables to get the driver's car up and running.

TPD pulled in behind the car when emergency lights on. That's when police say an impaired driver hit the back on the police car, backed up and took off.

He then hit another car at a traffic light, turned into an apartment complex and ran off. Police chased him on foot and tracked him down. He was taken into custody on complaints of DUI, hit and run and resisting arrest, News On 6 was told.

Fortunately, no one was injured.