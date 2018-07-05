Yukon PD Confirm Fatality In Semi Rollover Accident

Crews responded to a tanker truck partially submerged in the Canadian River

The single-vehicle accident occurred near Piedmont Road, just south of Wilshire around 5:00 a.m. Thursday. Hazmat crews will arrive on scene to address the concern for diesel fuel that may have leaked into the river as a result of the crash.

Multiple wreckers were used to extract the overturned semi from the river.

Officials said the truck was hauling fracking sand which all needed to be unloaded before flipping the trailer over. The Oklahoma City Water Quality is planning the fuel and antifreeze clean-up.

Yukon Police confirmed the driver fatality around 6:30 a.m.

