New Rattlesnake Museum Opens In Oklahoma City

A new local exhibit in Oklahoma City offers residents the opportunity to see rattlesnakes up close and personal.

The Oklahoma City Rattlesnake Museum opens beginning July 5 in the Stockyards District at 1501 S. Agnew. The museum includes 26 exhibits featuring all rattlesnakes native to Oklahoma.

Museum-goers also have the opportunity to view copperheads and cottonmouths.

A museum favorite on display is the 22 lb. Eastern Diamondback, "Big Girl". She's over 5 feet long and 22 pounds.

Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnakes are the largest of any rattlesnake species, as well as the heaviest venomous snakes in North America. This particular rattlesnake is found in the southeastern United States.

Admission to the museum is free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.