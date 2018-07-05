Medical Cannabis Group Wants Oklahoma Governor To Call Special Session

A group supporting medical marijuana in Oklahoma will go to the state capitol Thursday to demand Governor Mary Fallin call a special session. They plan to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. July 5.

Even backers of medical marijuana say the current rules are too loose, and many say they want regulations.

New Health Solutions Oklahoma - the trade group for Oklahoma's medical cannabis industry - says treating sick Oklahomans with medical cannabis requires establishing a new and very complex industry. The group's executive director says the state needs to establish a regulated marketplace.

Democratic Representative Collin Walke says things are set up to fail.

He says as of now anyone can set up a marijuana dispensary or a growing operation - or even grow marijuana on their own - and Walke says that's going to dilute the market.

The trade group calls the governor's decision no to call a special session "a failure of leadership."

The governor says, "The Oklahoma State Department of Health has developed emergency rules that will ensure the health and safety of Oklahomans as well as being fair and balanced for the marijuana industry."