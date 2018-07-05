Tulsa Police Search For Convenience Store Robber - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Search For Convenience Store Robber

By: Reagan Ledbetter, News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store at gun point on July 4.

Police say a little after 10:30 Wednesday night, a man went to the Bill's Quik Stop on North Peoria to get a water bottle and ended up pulling a gun and demanding money.

They say they tried to use a K9 to track the gunman, but there were so many fireworks going off the dog was unable to find him. Police say the gunman walked up to the register and appeared to make a purchase but pulled a handgun.

The clerk was cooperative and handed over money from the register. The man took off northwest from the store, according to police.

Police are still looking for that person Thursday morning. No one inside the store was hurt.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
