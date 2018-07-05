Bixby Man Accused Of Hate Crime, Assault And Battery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Bixby Man Accused Of Hate Crime, Assault And Battery

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
James Vincent Stolba mug shot from the Tulsa Jail. James Vincent Stolba mug shot from the Tulsa Jail.
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 61-year-old Bixby man on a hate crime complaint. James Vincent Stolba was booked into jail July 4.

The arresting officer said she was called to the 19900 block of South Garnett Road around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. A man there said Stolba started cussing him out, grabbed him and threatened to send him "to the gates of hell." The victim locked himself in a truck and fought Stolba off with a wrench, an arrest report states.

Police questioned Stolba and said he repeatedly told them he wanted to beat the man to death because he is a "queer." The two men are relatives, according to police, and Stolba told officers he has beaten the victim in the past.

Stolba was booked on complaints of malicious harassment/hate crime, domestic assault and battery second offense and threatening a violent act. 

He's being held on a $25,000 bond. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.