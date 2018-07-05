Bixby Man Accused Of Hate Crime, Assault And Battery

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 61-year-old Bixby man on a hate crime complaint. James Vincent Stolba was booked into jail July 4.

The arresting officer said she was called to the 19900 block of South Garnett Road around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. A man there said Stolba started cussing him out, grabbed him and threatened to send him "to the gates of hell." The victim locked himself in a truck and fought Stolba off with a wrench, an arrest report states.

Police questioned Stolba and said he repeatedly told them he wanted to beat the man to death because he is a "queer." The two men are relatives, according to police, and Stolba told officers he has beaten the victim in the past.

Stolba was booked on complaints of malicious harassment/hate crime, domestic assault and battery second offense and threatening a violent act.

He's being held on a $25,000 bond.