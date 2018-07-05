15-year-old girl shot in chest in Tulsa drive-by shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

15-year-old girl shot in chest in Tulsa drive-by shooting

Posted: Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting as she left a friend's home in Tulsa.

Police say the girl was shot once early Thursday morning.

Sgt. Brandon Smith says the first officer to arrive gave the girl first aid until paramedics arrived to take her to a hospital. He says she's been stabilized.

Smith said they have not identified any suspects. He says they are talking to a possible witness and also plan to talk to the girl once she is able to talk.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

