Statue of Liberty climber charged with trespassing

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

A preliminary hearing for a white police officer charged in the death of an unarmed black teenager has been moved for security reasons.

Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

Prominent charter school supporters are dishing out campaign money, as key state governor election races have now begun in earnest.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Trump gets 'welcome' from Montana senator he is opposing

Large wildfires are growing across the American West, keeping thousands of people out of their homes for the July 4 holiday and forcing some strict bans on fireworks to prevent new fires.

The Spring Creek Fire continues to burn in Costilla County on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in La Veta, Colo. More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire

A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time finding food as conservation land converts to row crops.

This June 2015 photo provided by The Ohio State University shows a bee on a flower in Southwest Minnesota.

A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist & billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco.

The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she doesn't regret moving from California to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead.

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco.

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A woman was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct for climbing the base of the Statue of Liberty on a busy Fourth of July in what prosecutors called a "dangerous stunt."

Court papers also charged Therese Okoumou with resisting arrest by refusing to leave her perch by the bottom of the statue's robes, about 100 feet above ground. Police were forced to scale the statue to pull her down.

Okoumou allegedly "staged a dangerous stunt that alarmed the public and endangered her own life and the lives of the (New York Police Department) officers who responded to the scene," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement.

Okoumou, 44, of Staten Island, was expected to appear in federal court in Manhattan later Thursday. If convicted, she would face up to six months behind bars on each count.

The name of her lawyer wasn't immediately available.

The National Park Service decided to evacuate more than 4,000 visitors from Liberty Island on Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution," said spokesman Jerry Willis. Average attendance for the Fourth of July is 20,000 to 25,000 people, he added.

A federal official said the woman told police she was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. The official wasn't authorized to discuss it and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The park service was reviewing security videotape to try to determine how the woman made the climb, Willis said. It also was taking a closer look at the statue to see if there was any damage, though that's unlikely, he said.

The copper-pounded skin is only the thickness of two pennies but "it's strong," he said.

"That statue has been out in the middle of New York Harbor for 130 years - with hurricanes and lightning and everything that nature has thrown at her," he said. "She's survived quite well."

Associated Press Writer Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

