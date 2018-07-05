Big-name charter school backers donate to key governor races

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

Attorneys say parents separated from children are in fragile state for high-stakes asylum interviews.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who h...

(Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60...

A preliminary hearing for a white police officer charged in the death of an unarmed black teenager has been moved for security reasons.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

Prominent charter school supporters are dishing out campaign money, as key state governor election races have now begun in earnest.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

Trump gets 'welcome' from Montana senator he is opposing

Large wildfires are growing across the American West, keeping thousands of people out of their homes for the July 4 holiday and forcing some strict bans on fireworks to prevent new fires.

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). The Spring Creek Fire continues to burn in Costilla County on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in La Veta, Colo. More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of ot...

A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time finding food as conservation land converts to row crops.

(Sarah Scott/The Ohio State University via AP). This June 2015 photo provided by The Ohio State University shows a bee on a flower in Southwest Minnesota. A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time find...

By SALLY HO

Associated Press

Prominent charter school supporters are dishing out campaign money, as key gubernatorial races in several states have now begun in earnest.

June primary contests set up a number of state battles for governor in the midterm elections this November, with both Democratic and Republican candidates that could change how public resources flow into charter and private schools in the coming years.

Last week, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs donated $29,200 each - the maximum amount - to Democrat Gavin Newsom's campaign for California governor. It's a sign that the potent charter forces in Golden State politics are pivoting toward the state's lieutenant governor, who is widely considered a shoe-in to beat Republican businessman John Cox.

Many of the billionaire philanthropists who want to reshape America's struggling school systems believe that charters - which are privately run but publicly funded schools - help breed better and different ways to educate students who struggle in traditional public schools, especially poor and minority children. Some also support allowing tax dollars to fund vouchers for families that pick private schools, which don't have public oversight. Studies are mixed when considering how those programs result in academic gains.

Critics, notably teachers unions, reject both charters and vouchers as drains on the cash-starved schools that educate the vast majority of students. Public school advocates also loathe those programs for eroding the neighborhood schooling model that defines communities.

Newsom has said that successful charters would thrive under his leadership, but he would seek to temporarily pause charter school openings to consider transparency issues. The moratorium would be a halting sea-change - if even for a limited time - for California's robust charter school movement, which has for years enjoyed expansions and developments.

Newsom previously said he was disappointed that Hastings, a prolific charter schools supporter in California, gave millions of dollars to one of his primary challengers, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. Newsom on the campaign trail has mostly emphasized his support of traditional public schools and called for more charter school accountability.

Jobs, who is the widow of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, also supports charter schools and runs a philanthropic group called the Emerson Collective that focuses on reshaping American school systems, among other social causes.

On the campaign trail in Nevada, the gubernatorial candidates have touted education policy plans to address the state's dismal school system that is considered one of the worst-performing nationwide.

It's a popular talking point after years of high-profile moves by the well-liked, term-limited Gov. Brian Sandoval. The Republican tackled the teacher shortage as a statewide crisis. But he also ushered in school voucher-like tax-credit scholarships and education savings accounts meant to help families afford private schools.

Though the education savings accounts program was signed into law in 2015, it has never started because the state Supreme Court ruled its funding model was unconstitutional and legislators haven't been able to pass a fix.

And that could be an issue settled by the next governor.

Though the American Federation for Children hasn't given to either California gubernatorial candidate, an affiliate of the pro-voucher group previously run by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has already waded into Nevada elections by supporting state legislative candidates up for election. In June, William Oberndorf, a San Francisco investor who leads the politically active organization, also contributed $50,000 to the Nevada Federation for Children political action committee.

Republican candidate Adam Laxalt, the state's attorney general, said he supports the voucher-like program that was once praised as the broadest school choice initiative in the country.

But Democrat Steve Sisolak, a county commissioner in Las Vegas, has declared he won't allow any taxpayer dollars to flow into private schools over public schools.

Meanwhile, Colorado's governor's race has a pro-charter school candidate who also doubles as a philanthropist invested in education reform.

U.S. Rep. Jared Polis became the Democratic candidate for governor after dropping $12 million of his own money into his campaign.

Considered one of the richest members of Congress, Polis has served on the House's Education and Workforce committee and has declared support for more federal funding for charter schools. The tech millionaire, who made his money in part by starting the ProFlowers online delivery service, also founded his own network of charter schools for homeless and immigrant children.

"He believes that parents should be empowered to choose the best public school for their child," said Mara Sheldon, a Polis campaign spokeswoman.

His opponent, Republican Walker Stapleton, who is Colorado's state treasurer, also supports charters. But the two candidates differ on private school scholarships funded by tax credits. Stapleton supports the voucher-like program and often notes his wife's involvement with a prominent tax-credit scholarship group.

Stapleton's campaign said in an email: "Walker believes the more tools we have to help students succeed the better."

___

Associated Press reporter Sophia Bollag contributed from Sacramento, California.

___

Follow AP Education Reporter Sally Ho on Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SallyHo

