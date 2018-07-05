Navajo community still uneasy after gang members arrested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Navajo community still uneasy after gang members arrested

    •   

By FELICIA FONSECA
Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - A Navajo Nation community where authorities say they dismantled a violent gang that trafficked drugs and frightened residents wants law enforcement to remain vigilant about criminal activity.

Federal and tribal authorities say they arrested major players in the Red Skin Kingz gang in Lukachukai (luke-uh-CHOOK-eye). A handful of the gang members pleaded guilty to a federal racketeering charge.

Hank Blair runs the trading post in the community, part of the vast reservation, near the Arizona-New Mexico border. He says the gang had instilled fear in residents for years.

Some residents remain hesitant to say anything, not knowing whether authorities were able to charge all gang members.

Navajo Nation police Capt. Michael Henderson says he's seen the number of crimes in the community drop in recent years.

