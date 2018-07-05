Trump loses effort to block 2 California sanctuary laws

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

An erratic wildfire charging through dry land near the Colorado ski town of Aspen has destroyed three homes and forced people to flee in the middle of the night.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). A plane drops fire retardant on homes in the area of Basalt, Colo., Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Lake Christine Fire.

A battle over an ice cream sandwich is brewing in Boston's federal courthouse.

(Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60...

A preliminary hearing for a white police officer charged in the death of an unarmed black teenager has been moved for security reasons.

Prominent charter school supporters are dishing out campaign money, as key state governor election races have now begun in earnest.

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox New...

A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...

Man pleads not guilty to hate crimes in attack on protesters

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Declaring that his ruling had nothing to do with politics, a U.S. judge on Thursday rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California sanctuary laws intended to shield immigrants and put key parts of a third law on hold.

Judge John Mendez ruled in a federal lawsuit that the state can review detention facilities where immigrants are held and forbid local law enforcement from providing release dates and personal information on jail inmates.

However, he said the state cannot stop employers from allowing immigration officials on their premises without a warrant.

In his ruling dated July 4, Mendez took the unusual step of saying he made the ruling without any concern for its political consequences. He also urged the president and Congress to set aside politics as they try to handle immigration issues.

"There is no place for politics in our judicial system, and this one opinion will neither define nor solve the complicated immigration issues currently facing our nation," Mendez wrote.

Mendez also said the federal lawsuit presented "unique and novel constitutional issues."

"Deciding these critical issues requires this court to determine the proper balance between the twin powers of California and the United States," he wrote.

California says its policies promote trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement.

The administration countered that the state is allowing dangerous criminals to stay on the streets.

"The right of states to determine how to provide public safety and general welfare to their people continues to stand strong," the California attorney general's office said in a statement after the ruling.

The state had asked Mendez to dismiss the lawsuit, which Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown has described as akin to the U.S. "going to war" against California.

The judge did not immediately rule on that request.

The U.S. Department of Justice said it was disappointed that two of the laws were "not yet halted," but it called the ruling on the third law a "major victory for private employers in California who are no longer prevented from cooperating with legitimate enforcement of our nation's immigration laws."

"The Justice Department will continue to seek out and fight unjust policies that threaten public safety," DOJ spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement.

The U.S. government sued the state in March as part of a broader effort to crackdown on sanctuary jurisdictions.

The lawsuit argued that the U.S. Constitution gives the federal government pre-eminent power to regulate immigration, and California can't obstruct immigration enforcement efforts.

Mendez, who was nominated to the bench by Republican President George W. Bush, said during a hearing in June that he wasn't convinced California intended to interfere with federal immigration enforcement.

The laws instead appeared to be a message that the state didn't want to participate in U.S. immigration policies, Mendez said.

California said in court documents that the administration was trying to assume powers that have long been understood to belong to states and could not show that California's policies were causing harm.

Passage of the three laws followed President Donald Trump's promises to ramp up deportations.

The administration has tried to restrict funding to sanctuary jurisdictions if they refuse to help federal agents detain and deport immigrants.

California has resisted that move and filed more than 50 lawsuits against the Trump administration, mostly over immigration and environmental decisions.

Thanawala reported from San Francisco.

