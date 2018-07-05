Colorado wildfire destroys 3 homes as flames menace US West

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

An erratic wildfire charging through dry land near the Colorado ski town of Aspen has destroyed three homes and forced people to flee in the middle of the night.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). A plane drops fire retardant on homes in the area of Basalt, Colo., Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Lake Christine Fire.

(Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60...

A preliminary hearing for a white police officer charged in the death of an unarmed black teenager has been moved for security reasons.

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox New...

Prominent charter school supporters are dishing out campaign money, as key state governor election races have now begun in earnest.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

(Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP). In this aerial photo, a burnt out structure is visible through the smoke as a wildfire continues to burn east of Strawberry Reservoir, in Wasatch County, Utah, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The Utah fire comes as h...

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). Brandon Laird holds his daughter Emmy, 4, as they watch the sun set over the Spring Fire late Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in La Veta, Colo. They are evacuees who have a family cabin in Cuchara and hoping to go...

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). Libby Barbee, left, her daughter Emmy and husband, Brandon Laird, and father, Ron Barbee, right, hold watch as the sun sets over the Spring Fire late Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in La Veta, Colo. They are evac...

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - An erratic wildfire charging through extremely dry land in a community near the Colorado ski town of Aspen destroyed three homes and forced people to flee in the middle of the night, authorities said Thursday.

It is one of more than 60 large blazes burning across the U.S., mostly in parts of the drought-stricken West where whipping winds and increasing heat have made it easy for flames to spread. Fires exploded across land in the Southwest that is gripped by severe drought and in an area of California north of deadly wildfires last year.

While people in the rest of the country watched fireworks to celebrate July 4, hundreds of people gathered around the Colorado town of Basalt late into the night to watch pockets of fire dance on a hillside. Just an hour after authorities said the fire had stabilized, a neighborhood was ordered to flee early Thursday.

Residents have evacuated more than 500 houses, including sprawling multimillion-dollar properties as well as mobile homes and condos of people working in the region where affordable housing is scarce.

Smoke from the fire temporarily halted flights at Aspen's airport about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away. Authorities believe the flames started after people at a shooting range used tracer bullets, which illuminate the path of fired bullets.

Another Colorado wildfire about 205 miles (330 kilometers) southwest of Denver has destroyed more than 130 homes and forced more than 2,000 people in three counties to evacuate.

While much of the West is struggling with heat, parts of Colorado expected rain. But forecasters warned it could be heavy enough to trigger flooding in areas left bare by wildfires.

Cooler weather in Northern California helped crews gain some ground on a blaze threatening more than 1,400 buildings, but it still grew to 134 square miles (347 square kilometers), the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The fire northwest of Sacramento has forced evacuations, but no buildings have burned.

In northern New Mexico, a wildfire closed a ranch where novelist D.H. Lawrence once sought spiritual renewal. Officials said a fire in drought-stricken Carson National Forest has scorched nearly 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) since June 24 and is only partially contained.

Forest restrictions imposed last week closed the University of New Mexico's D.H. Lawrence Ranch, which hosted the writer in the summers of 1924 and 1925 as well as Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, author Willa Cather and artist Georgia O'Keeffe after Lawrence's 1930 death.

In Utah, scorching summer temperatures and winds quickly pushed flames through bone-dry vegetation near a popular fishing lake about two hours southeast of Salt Lake City. The 66-square-mile (171-square-kilometer) fire near Strawberry Reservoir has destroyed about 30 structures.

Temperatures were expected to rise to close to 100 degrees Thursday and a storm could bring erratic winds, said Donald Jaques, a spokesman for the fire.

"We have ripe conditions for extreme fire behavior," he said. "We're at record, historic levels of dryness for that vegetation."

Darren Lewis' family cabin is in the fire's path and he fears the A-frame structure built 46 years ago by his uncle and father has burned, though he's waiting for confirmation.

Lewis, 44, and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July at the property in a narrow canyon near a river but instead nervously watched social media for updates from the Salt Lake City suburb of Magna.

The cabin is among more than 200 evacuated homes in the mountain area, and the family hasn't been able to go back since Monday, he said. It is a frequent family gathering spot and has special sentimental value because his father and uncle both died last year.

"That's our healing place," Lewis said.

___

Associated Press writers Russell Contreras in Albuquerque and Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.