Medical Marijuana Group Asks State Leaders To Hold Special Session

The medical marijuana industry is arguing against the Governor's decision to not call a special session on medical marijuana regulations.

During a news conference at the capitol on Thursday, New Health Solutions Oklahoma claimed it's too much for the state health department to handle alone.

“No State program has been successful in developing their program in less than 9 months and we’re asking these guys to do this in two months with absolutely no political support or cover. That’s unacceptable,” said Bud Scott of NHSO

Right now, the state health department has less than 30 days to release its regulations, then another 30 days to implement them. Industry experts believe it will take at least 120 days to get it right.