Mother, son separated at US border reunited in Chicago
Posted:
Updated:
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.
(AP Photo/Annie Rice). Sirley Silveira Paixao, right, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum, hugs her Chicago based attorney Britt Miller, after a hearing where a federal judge ordered the release of her 10-year-old son Diego from immigration detenti...
(AP Photo/Annie Rice). Sirley Silveira Paixao, right, an immigrant from Brazil, seeking asylum, hugs and smiles at her Chicago based attorney Britt Miller, after a hearing where a federal judge ordered the release of her 10-year-old son Diego from immi...
(AP Photo/Annie Rice). Sirley Silveira Paixao, left, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum, walks with her Boston based legal team, Jesse Bless, center, and Luana Mazon, paralegal and interpreter, after a hearing where a federal judge ordered the rel...
Thursday, July 5 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-07-06 02:14:11 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or...More >>
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.More >>
Thursday, July 5 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-07-06 02:14:06 GMT
(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo released by the Anne Arundel Police, Jarrod Warren Ramos poses for a photo in Annapolis, Md. Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson says the letter arrived Thursday, July 5, a...
Police say they believe a man charged with killing five people in a Maryland newsroom sent a card to a journalist he harassed for years.More >>
Police say they believe a man charged with killing five people in a Maryland newsroom sent a card to a journalist he harassed for years.More >>
Thursday, July 5 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-07-06 02:13:58 GMT
(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...
Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.More >>
Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.More >>
Thursday, July 5 2018 9:55 PM EDT2018-07-06 01:55:35 GMT
(Dallas Police Department via AP). This undated image provided by the Dallas Police Department shows Ricky Wright in a booking photo from a previous arrest. A woman shot Wright in the head and injured him after he tried to steal her sport utility vehic...
Dallas police say a woman shot a man in the head who was trying to steal her sport utility vehicle with her two children inside.More >>
Dallas police say a woman shot a man in the head who was trying to steal her sport utility vehicle with her two children inside.More >>
Thursday, July 5 2018 9:55 PM EDT2018-07-06 01:55:32 GMT
(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...
A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.More >>
A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.More >>
Thursday, July 5 2018 9:55 PM EDT2018-07-06 01:55:24 GMT
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.
A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with her 10-year-old son in Chicago.More >>
A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with her 10-year-old son in Chicago.More >>
Thursday, July 5 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-07-06 01:50:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...
Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.More >>
Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.More >>
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."
CHICAGO (AP) - A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with the 10-year-old boy in Chicago.
The reunion occurred Thursday afternoon, just hours after a federal judge ordered the U.S. government to release the boy to his mother.
The mother, Sirley Silveira Paixao, cried as Judge Manish Shah said they should be promptly reunited.
The 30-year-old woman couldn't stop smiling after the hearing. Through an interpreter, she said she was "very happy" and would never let her son leave her side.
The order came shortly after Shah reunited another Brazilian family. He mulled his decision in the other case for hours, but he took just minutes Thursday, noting no one questioned the mother's fitness to care for her child.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.