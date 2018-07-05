Four Tulsa Businesses Flooded Overnight

Four Green Country businesses have been flooded after a fire at one of the buildings.

It’s the last thing New Directions Salon owner Lorie Cole wanted to see first thing in the morning. Cole says, a fire started overnight at Lucky Nails, which is the business next door to hers. The suppression sprinklers put the flames out quickly but the water also flooded her space.

"As we walked in and realized our desk area and all our electronics were underwater and then we went to the back and that's completely flooded out, things were floating," said Cole

What makes it harder is, this is Cole's first salon. She bought the space a year ago after doing hair for more than two decades.

"I just love people and making people feel good about themselves," said Cole. "I'm really hoping we can get back to business soon because we have a lot of people we want to service and visit, people we see weekly even."

The centers' property manager isn't sure how the fire started. The main focus for her and for restoration crews is getting the businesses cleaned up and back to business.

"All the girls we have here are self-employed, they contract, they rent spots from us and some of them are the main breadwinners of their family so it's going to be hard on some of them,” said Cole.

Crews are working fast, but say it could still take weeks to get these businesses back up and running.