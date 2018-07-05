Police Release Frantic 911 Calls From Lake Hefner Shooting

Oklahoma City police released on Thursday dozens of 911 calls that poured in after the May 24 shooting at Louie’s Grill & Bar by Lake Hefner.

The nearly hour of calls came from victims and witnesses inside and outside Louie’s. One of the first calls to 911 came from the restaurant’s manager,

Caller: Someone just came through the door and shot through my store.

911: Shot into your business?

Caller: Yes ma'am, shot through the glass door.

Frightened restaurant patrons grabbed their phones and ran for cover.

911: Yes ma'am, we have a lot of help on the way. Are you injured or anything?

Caller: No, I just see what one girl shot but we're all hiding by the lighthouse and rocks.

Two of the shooting victims, a 12-year-old girl and her mother called 911 from the women's bathroom.

911: OK, where are you at?

Caller: Louie's on Lake Hefner.

911: Louie's. Do you know the ...

Caller: Louie's on Lake Hefner. We're in the girl's restroom. My daughter got shot.

911: OK, where did she get shot?

Caller: In the stomach and it went through and through.

The mother was shot in the arm but did her best to comfort her injured daughter.

Caller: You're OK. You're OK. You're OK. I don't wanna die.

911: Tell her it's OK. We've got help on the way.

Meanwhile outside, two armed civilians confront and shoot the gunman Alexander Tilghman, 28, dead.

As police and first responders arrived the calls continued to pour in from witnesses.

Caller: There's someone shooting a gun out at Hefner, Louie's.

911: You said at Louie's?

Caller: Yeah, he's in a white shirt, white guy with curly hair. He looked like he emptied a magazine into the restaurant.

All injured victims are recovering at home and the Oklahoma County District Attorney has cleared the two men who shot and killed Tilghman.