Tulsa Police Searching For Suspected Car Thief

Tulsa Police are looking for a person suspected of stealing a vehicle Thursday.

According to police, they saw a man attempting to steal a vehicle, but before they could get to him, the man jumped into a silver Honda and drove away.

The chase went to several areas before ending in the 6200 block of East Marshall. Police said they were able to use stop sticks on the vehicle and the suspect ran.

Police said they had a perimeter set up as they looked for the suspected thief. They cleared the area without locating the man.